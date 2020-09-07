Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 45,884 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 796.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,884 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 22.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $89.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

