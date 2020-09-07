Horizon Investments LLC Invests $181,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,724,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,252 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 450,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 224,297 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 208,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 83,030 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,052,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 526,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,303,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 12,820 shares of company stock valued at $208,265 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORI stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

