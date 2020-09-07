Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 904.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,345,000 after acquiring an additional 295,916 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,952,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,679,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after acquiring an additional 149,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.83.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $186.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $208.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

