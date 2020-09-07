Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 737.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,144 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.35% of Carpenter Technology worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,364,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,104,000 after acquiring an additional 375,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 343,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 450.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 179,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 419,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 216,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen cut shares of Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $21.57 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,157,000.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

