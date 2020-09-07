Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 129,150 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Vornado Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,970,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,289,000 after purchasing an additional 315,162 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

