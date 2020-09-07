Marshall Wace LLP Sells 66,553 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 66,553 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after buying an additional 1,781,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after buying an additional 1,136,696 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,547,000 after buying an additional 993,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after buying an additional 896,406 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after buying an additional 886,394 shares during the period.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,811.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.