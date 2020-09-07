American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Holdings Cut by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,866 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of American Financial Group worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Cfra cut their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

