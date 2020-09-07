State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Perspecta worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 99,037 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 670,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 230,808 shares in the last quarter.

PRSP opened at $20.19 on Monday. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Perspecta’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

