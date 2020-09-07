State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,353 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,575,000 after purchasing an additional 493,649 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,320,000 after purchasing an additional 259,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 857.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 145,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $23,525,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,469 shares of company stock valued at $25,326,331. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $358.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $371.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.