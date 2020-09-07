State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,120 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Garmin by 224.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Garmin by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $348,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,252. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $101.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

