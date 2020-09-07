State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6,716.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,974,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,067 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $78,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 107.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,861 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $72,622,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $61,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

