948 Shares in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after buying an additional 885,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,916,000 after buying an additional 54,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $234.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.66.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

