Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 116.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.