Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 116.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at $30,703,450.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

