Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,785,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,640,000 after buying an additional 87,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after buying an additional 2,364,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,897,000 after buying an additional 1,756,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $56,873,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

