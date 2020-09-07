Horizon Investments LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $27,164,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $11,521,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 84.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 135,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 62,022 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 20.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,103,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,266,000 after purchasing an additional 490,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of DFS opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

