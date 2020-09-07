State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

NYSE HIG opened at $40.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.