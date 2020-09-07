Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 518,423 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.44% of JetBlue Airways worth $42,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,678 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 221.4% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,608,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 180.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 772,486 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,945,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,101,000 after acquiring an additional 743,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 218.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 708,265 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

