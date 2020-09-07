Hyperion (HYN) Market Cap Achieves $225.93 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00007103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit. Hyperion has a total market cap of $225.93 million and $34.15 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00041945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00214091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.01621346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00165538 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

