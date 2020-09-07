Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) versus Granite City Food & Brewery (NASDAQ:GCFB) Critical Comparison

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 12.73% -14.61% 16.48% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wingstop and Granite City Food & Brewery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 7 9 1 2.65 Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wingstop presently has a consensus price target of $137.87, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Wingstop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Risk & Volatility

Wingstop has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -4.17, indicating that its stock price is 517% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wingstop and Granite City Food & Brewery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $199.68 million 21.18 $20.48 million $0.73 195.71 Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.00 -$7.37 million N/A N/A

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Summary

Wingstop beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

