Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) vs. Image Sensing Systems (OTCMKTS:ISNS) Critical Comparison

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) and Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Image Sensing Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Image Sensing Systems $14.73 million 1.27 $6.99 million N/A N/A

Image Sensing Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oxford Instruments and Image Sensing Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Image Sensing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Image Sensing Systems has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Image Sensing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A Image Sensing Systems 44.43% 4.91% 4.54%

Summary

Image Sensing Systems beats Oxford Instruments on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition tools, such as clustered cassette-to-cassette platforms for high-throughput production processing and compact stand-alone systems for research and development; and low temperature systems comprising dilution refrigerators, high field magnets, and cryostats. It also provides OPTICAL IMAGING products, such as cameras, confocal microscopy products, and 3D and 4D visualization software; and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) instruments, including NMR spectrometers, QC/QA analyzers, and rock core analyzers for use in applications, such as agriculture and food, automotive and aviation, building and construction, chemicals, environment, illicit drugs testing, mining and minerals, pharma, polymers, rock core analysis, textiles, and teaching NMR. In addition, the company is involved in the CT and MRI equipment sales, maintenance services, parts, and mobile imaging solutions; development and manufacture of scientific cameras spectroscopy solutions, microscopy systems, and software for applications comprising advanced manufacturing, astronomy, bio imaging and life science, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, photonics, quantum technology, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage; and manufacture of x-ray tubes, power supplies, and integrated x-ray sources, as well as service, sale, and rental of third party healthcare imaging systems. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. The company provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. It markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

