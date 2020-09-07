Head-To-Head Analysis: Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) vs. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) and SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Hino Motors alerts:

0.0% of Hino Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hino Motors has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hino Motors and SAGE GRP PLC/GDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hino Motors 1.75% 5.02% 2.34% SAGE GRP PLC/GDR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hino Motors and SAGE GRP PLC/GDR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hino Motors $16.67 billion 0.24 $289.52 million N/A N/A SAGE GRP PLC/GDR $2.39 billion 4.49 $339.58 million $1.39 27.54

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hino Motors.

Dividends

Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hino Motors and SAGE GRP PLC/GDR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hino Motors 1 2 0 1 2.25 SAGE GRP PLC/GDR 4 1 1 0 1.50

Summary

Hino Motors beats SAGE GRP PLC/GDR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities. The company serves customers ranging from start-ups to small and medium sized businesses, and mid-market companies. It operates in 23 countries across mainland Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The Sage Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.