Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Proofpoint posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PFPT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $190,526.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $3,125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,687.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,883 shares of company stock worth $9,307,124. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 35.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT opened at $107.51 on Monday. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

