$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $773,651. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $659,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 64,120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

