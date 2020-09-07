Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

