Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

NYSE BKR opened at $14.53 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

