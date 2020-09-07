Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 2,000,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $97,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,202,606 shares of company stock worth $107,699,059. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after buying an additional 1,200,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $66.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.05. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

