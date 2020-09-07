Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.51). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. FIX assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “add” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

HRTX stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 27.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 117.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 300.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 41,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

