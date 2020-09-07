$0.05 EPS Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMC. BofA Securities cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.60. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

