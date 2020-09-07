Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMC. BofA Securities lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE WMC opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.60. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.