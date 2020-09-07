Dent Market Capitalization Tops $18.37 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $18.37 million and approximately $552,334.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Binance, Allbit and WazirX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00041945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00214091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.01621346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00165538 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,353,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, BitForex, HitBTC, Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, Allbit, Radar Relay, IDEX, WazirX, Liquid, LATOKEN, CoinBene, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Lykke Exchange, Cobinhood and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

