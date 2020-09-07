WOM Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $24.57 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.56 or 0.05114407 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003952 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00052322 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.