CEEK VR One Day Volume Reaches $474,028.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, RightBTC, IDEX and Coinsuper. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $474,028.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.56 or 0.05114407 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003952 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00052322 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN, RightBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

