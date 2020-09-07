Deutsche eMark (DEM) Achieves Market Cap of $139,612.04

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 210% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $139,612.04 and $64.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 138.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

