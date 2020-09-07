OST Hits 24 Hour Volume of $975,878.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Gate.io, Huobi and Binance. In the last week, OST has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $975,878.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00041945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00214091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.01621346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00165538 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 757,235,989 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

