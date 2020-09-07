Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $203,111.62 and approximately $822.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.56 or 0.05114407 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003952 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00052322 BTC.

About Bounty0x

BNTY is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.