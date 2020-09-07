STACS Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (GATE)

STACS (CURRENCY:GATE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One STACS token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. STACS has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $12.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STACS has traded up 41.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00041945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00214091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.01621346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00165538 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,750,442 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io

STACS Token Trading

STACS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

