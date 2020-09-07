PIVX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $302,134.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, PIVX has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00004043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Graviex, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. PIVX has a market capitalization of $23.05 million and approximately $302,134.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023414 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004104 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000501 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Binance, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Crex24, Bittrex, YoBit, Coinbe, Bisq and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

