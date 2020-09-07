Color Platform (CLR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,945.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $8,945.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,041.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.62 or 0.02207115 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00813794 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011624 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000564 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

