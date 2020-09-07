ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bisq and YoBit. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $24.00 million and $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00673185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,068.21 or 1.00267514 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.01585547 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00134538 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002318 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Crex24, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

