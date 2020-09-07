ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 16.9% Lower This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $12,634.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00566752 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00082613 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00059933 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000912 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

