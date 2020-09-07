FunFair (FUN) Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, FunFair has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $22.70 million and approximately $327,612.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, LATOKEN, Binance and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, C2CX, ABCC, IDEX, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

