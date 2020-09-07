Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 380,500 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.41% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,190.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,832.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $19,909,486.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,012,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,701 shares of company stock worth $21,642,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.51. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

