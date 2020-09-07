231,013 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,800,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of CARR opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

