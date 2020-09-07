Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.19. Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $131,029.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $78,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,099 shares of company stock worth $1,769,734 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vocera Communications by 56.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $27.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.59 million, a P/E ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

