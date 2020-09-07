Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMED. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,306,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,778,000 after buying an additional 113,904 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Amedisys by 127.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after buying an additional 96,518 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 149.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after buying an additional 88,427 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $428,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $173,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,623 shares of company stock worth $2,296,217. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.33.

Amedisys stock opened at $231.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.94 and its 200 day moving average is $196.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amedisys’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

