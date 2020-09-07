Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.11. Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

VCRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $303,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $75,696.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,470.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,734 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCRA opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.59 million, a PE ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 0.11.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

