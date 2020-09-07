Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 309,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 207,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,068.62 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,051.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $986.90.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,048.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

