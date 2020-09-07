Brokerages Anticipate BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). BIOLINERX LTD/S also posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLINERX LTD/S.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the second quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 87,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

