$0.08 EPS Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Fiverr International posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $111.28 on Monday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $127.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 2.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $454,000. Accel London III Associates L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 569.0% during the first quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.